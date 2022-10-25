Andhra Pradesh: Chinturu revenue division formed in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

Alluri Sitarama Raju district will have a new revenue division in Chinturu. A government order signed by Special Secretary to the A.P. Government G. Sai Prasad was issued at Amaravati on Tuesday.

The district was carved out of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, as part of the creation of new districts by the State Government, and it is the second largest district in the State with an extent of about 12,251 sq km.

It was initially formed with two revenue divisions Paderu and Rampachodavaram, to cater to a population of about 9.54 lakhs, under 22 mandals.

From the beginning, people living in the border areas of East Godavari district have been demanding for a separate revenue division.

Based on the demands and for better administration and development, the government has decided to create a third revenue division with Chinturu as the headquarters.

Chinturu will have four mandals under its fold such as Yetapaka, Chinturu, Kunavaram and Vararamachandrapuram.