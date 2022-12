Andhra Pradesh: Chintapalli ASP wins first prize in essay competition

December 20, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Kommi Prathap Sivakishore, ASP of Chintapalli, has won the first prize in the Prime Minister’s Silver Cup Essay competition - 2022. The competition was conducted by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. The IPS officer earlier served as Assault Commander of the elite anti-naxal force the Greyhounds. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

