ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Chintapalli ASP Pratap Siva Kishore wins PM’s Silver Cup

February 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Kommi Prathap Siva Kishore | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Additional Superintendent of Police, Chintapalli Sub-division, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Pratap Siva Kishore, has won Prime Minister’s Silver Cup -2022.

The PM’s Silver Cup is a prestigious competition held by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), where all ranks of all the state and the Central police forces participate. The finalists were selected and were asked to make a presentation of their work in front of a panel consisting of representatives from PMO, Intelligence Bureau, senior police officers, Vice-Chancellors and media heads.

Mr Pratap Siva Kishore presented his work in community policing and the ganja destruction in Agency areas, while ensuring alternative crops reach the farmers, who used to grow ganja plantations. The ASP also briefed about various community policing initiatives being taken by the ASR police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He had also explained about AP Police success in controlling Naxalism stems from great contributions made in community policing by several officers and a culture that continued to focus on it. The ASP had received this award as a part of passing out parade held in Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US