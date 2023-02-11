HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Chintapalli ASP Pratap Siva Kishore wins PM’s Silver Cup

February 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau
Kommi Prathap Siva Kishore

Kommi Prathap Siva Kishore | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Additional Superintendent of Police, Chintapalli Sub-division, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Pratap Siva Kishore, has won Prime Minister’s Silver Cup -2022.

The PM’s Silver Cup is a prestigious competition held by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), where all ranks of all the state and the Central police forces participate. The finalists were selected and were asked to make a presentation of their work in front of a panel consisting of representatives from PMO, Intelligence Bureau, senior police officers, Vice-Chancellors and media heads.

Mr Pratap Siva Kishore presented his work in community policing and the ganja destruction in Agency areas, while ensuring alternative crops reach the farmers, who used to grow ganja plantations. The ASP also briefed about various community policing initiatives being taken by the ASR police.

He had also explained about AP Police success in controlling Naxalism stems from great contributions made in community policing by several officers and a culture that continued to focus on it. The ASP had received this award as a part of passing out parade held in Sardar Vallabhbhai National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

