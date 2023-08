August 05, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Amid speculations of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy shifting to Visakhapatnam during this Dasara, a team of security personnel of Mr. Jagan visited Rushikonda, where a camp office is being constructed, here on Saturday.

The team inspected several areas in Rushikonda and routes leading towards Rushikonda as part of security measures. As per government sources, the Chief Minister is planning to shift on October 24.