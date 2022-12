December 30, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

As many as 12 persons, suffering from different health issues like sickle cell anaemia, PR syndrome and hypothyroidism, met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his tour of Narsipatnam, on Friday, and told him of their woes.

Moved by their plight, the Chief Minister directed District Collector P. Ravi Subhash to give them ₹1 lakh each towards their medical expenses.

Later, the Collector got the beneficiaries examined and gave them cheques for ₹1 lakh each.