Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister should withdraw his comments made against Pawan Kalyan, say Jana Sena leaders

‘Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil promises made to people’

‘Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil promises made to people’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should withdraw his comments made against Jana Sena Party founding-president Pawan Kalyan, as it is against the basic democratic norms, said the party’s general secretary T. Shiva Shankar.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the JSP leader came down heavily on Mr. Jagan for saying Mr. Pawan Kalyan was the ‘adopted’ son of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and also calling him as the ‘traitor’ of the State.

This is highly condemnable and it is against the democratic norms, he said.

In fact calling Mr. Pawan Kalyan a ‘traitor’ is highly laughable, as it is Mr. Jagan who had betrayed the people of the State, Mr. Shiva Shankar said.

“The CM says that he has fulfilled 95% of the manifesto, which is wrong and misleading. He promised to allocate ₹75,000 crore for BCs and ₹3,000 crore as price regulation fund, both of which have been ignored by the CM. He also promised to allocate ₹1,500 crore for the AgriGold sufferers, which he failed to do,” said Mr. Shiva Shankar.

Senior JSP leader Kona Tata Rao said that if Mr. Pawan was the adopted son of the Union Government, then he (Jagan) is the adopted son of Chanchalguda Jail and the CBI.

The CM himself had said that about 46,000 km of roads in the State were damaged and about 8,000 km were fully damaged. What has he done so far to repair them, he has not even repaired 46-km of roads, Mr. Tata Rao said.

He also pointed out that under garb of helping the fishermen, Mr. Jagan has given away ₹10,000 under Matsyakara Bharosa, but on the other hand he is taking away ₹30,000 per family by increasing various prices, including diesel.

The CM had also promised to pay ₹7 lakh to each of the family where there is a farmer suicide. In the state about 3,000 farmers have committed suicide and he has recognised only 96 of them and had given only ₹1 lakh per family, Mr. Tata Rao alleged.

P. Bhaskara Rao, another senior JSP leader, said the YSR Congress’s ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ (door-to-door) campaign was a big failure, as the party leaders were being questioned and chased away.

It is now time for the JSP to go door-to-door and explain to the people, on the areas where the State Government has failed and how they are being cheated, he said..

P. Usha Kiran, from the JSP women’s wing, also spoke.