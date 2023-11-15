Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister may visit Uddanam region on November 23, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

November 15, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Regional Coordinator for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit Srikakulam district on November 23 and inaugurate prestigious projects such as Kidney Research Centre-cum-Hospital at Palasa, a mega drinking water project for the residents of Uddanam region comprising seven mandals.

Addressing the media at the party office in Yendada, here, on November 15 (Wednesday), Mr. Subba Reddy said that the official announcement regarding the Chief Minister’s visit would be made soon.

The YSRCP leader said that if the Chief Minister’s visit is confirmed on November 23, there is a possibility of a change in the schedule of the second phase of the Samajika Sadhikaraka Yatra (bus tour) in the Bobbili Assembly constituency on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

After completing the first phase of the yatra in 39 Assembly constituencies including 13 in the North Coastal region, the second phase of the tour began at Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district on November 15 (Wednesday).

Bus tour schedule

“The bus yatra will be held in Visakhapatnam East constituency on November 18 and Visakhapatnam South segment on November 22. The second phase will end at Araku in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on November 30,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

He also announced the tour schedule for the region. The bus yatra is scheduled to be organised in Rajam on November 16, Elamanchili on November 20, Patapatnam on November 21, Palakonda on November 24, Pendurthi on November 25, Etcherla on November 27, Nellimarla on November 28 and Kurupam on November 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.