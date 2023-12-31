ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister ignoring protests of contract workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and Advocates, alleges former MLA

December 31, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sanitation deteriorated in several areas of Visakhapatnam due to the strike by contract staff, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have the time to review and resolve the issues of the municipal contract workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and Advocates and others who have been staging protests since weeks.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that it was the Jagan Mohan Reddy government which has imposed taxes for collecting garbage from the households. However, it has no time to resolve issues and implement the assurances given to the workers, despite their protests on roads for many days. He said that with contract staff taking part in strike, sanitation deteriorated in most areas of the city creating problems for the citizens. However, the government has not responded yet, the BJP leader said.

Mr Vishnu Kumar Raju said that MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and former YSRCP South Constituency leader Sitharamraju Sudhakar, who had contested the MLC elections, had worked hard for the party, but the YSRCP had ignored them. He alleged that some MLAs have been waiting for Mr. Jagan’s appointment since years. He alleged that the government giving priority to publicity than development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He that the YSRCP government has just three months left and people of Andhra Pradesh were ready to cast votes against it in the coming elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US