Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister ignoring protests of contract workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and Advocates, alleges former MLA

Sanitation deteriorated in several areas of Visakhapatnam due to the strike by contract staff, he says

December 31, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have the time to review and resolve the issues of the municipal contract workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and Advocates and others who have been staging protests since weeks.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that it was the Jagan Mohan Reddy government which has imposed taxes for collecting garbage from the households. However, it has no time to resolve issues and implement the assurances given to the workers, despite their protests on roads for many days. He said that with contract staff taking part in strike, sanitation deteriorated in most areas of the city creating problems for the citizens. However, the government has not responded yet, the BJP leader said.

Mr Vishnu Kumar Raju said that MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and former YSRCP South Constituency leader Sitharamraju Sudhakar, who had contested the MLC elections, had worked hard for the party, but the YSRCP had ignored them. He alleged that some MLAs have been waiting for Mr. Jagan’s appointment since years. He alleged that the government giving priority to publicity than development.

He that the YSRCP government has just three months left and people of Andhra Pradesh were ready to cast votes against it in the coming elections.

