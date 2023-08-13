Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister does not need any permission to shift to Visakhapatnam, says IT Minister

August 13, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy need not introduce any Bill or seek any permission to start working from Visakhapatnam. He was responding to a question on when the Chief Minister will shift to Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Amarnath said that “There is no rule that a Chief Minister has to work from a particular place or a particular office. He said that a Chief Minister has the right to sit at any place in the State and run the administration.”

Responding to questions from the media on Sunday, Mr. Amarnath said that they would not allow any person to check constructions on Rushikonda Hill, as they were likely to spread propaganda against the State Government, and make provocative statements to mislead people. Reiterating that only government buildings were coming up on the Rushikonda Hill, the IT Minister said that the government would use it forwhatever purpose it needs. Without referring to any party, he said that there was an attempt to take drone visuals of Rushikonda and spread false propaganda and added that the police would initiate action against those responsible for it.

Deleted tweet

Meanwhile, a post on X by YSRCP social media handle, which was later deleted, stated that the constructions on Rushikonda were for Andhra Pradesh Secretariat. Later, the party in another post said that it was a mistake.

Responding to the post on X, Mr Amarnath said, “Since they are government buildings and in future as Visakhapatnam will become the Executive capital of the State, the government can use them for any purpose. Whether it may be Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house or Chief Minister’s office, government department buildings or any other. Finally, it will be the decision of the government.”

