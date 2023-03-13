Andhra Pradesh: Chaos as names of several voters, including that of Chodavaram MLA, go missing in North Andhra Graduate Constituency MLC poll

March 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Several voters, including ruling party MLA Karanam Dharmasri from Chodavaram Assembly constituency in Anakapalli district, were disappointed as their names were not on the list of voters at the MLC polling booths for the North Andhra Graduate Constituency (NAGC) seat on Monday.

Some said they were shocked to learn that their names, which were in the voter list till Sunday, disappeared on the polling day, Monday. Polling staff turned a deaf ear to people who found their votes missing.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Chodavaram MLA said, “Names of 13 voters in my family, including me, were not in the voters’ list. On enquiry, I came to know that our applications for voter registration were pending in the Chodavaram Tehsildar’s office. We did not blame any, but requested authorities not to repeat the same in the ensuing polls.”

The elections for the sole NAGC seat were held in six districts – Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Manyam-Parvatipuram and Anakapalli. Around 2.9 lakh voters have registered their names for the polls.

Names of UTF district president J. Ramesh Chandra Patnaik and others in Vizianagaram district too were not in the list, they alleged.

A 74-year-old Mudgala Varaha Satya Prasada Rao of Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam returned from the polling centre at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds on Monday afternoon after the polling staff did not allow him to cast his vote as his name did not figure in the list.

Speaking to The Hindu on the occasion, Mr. Prasada Rao said, “My name was not in the list. The authorities concerned cheated me. They did not register my name despite submitting my details including my Aadhaar card and voter ID numbers. It is not fair.”

On the other hand, YSR Congress Party senior leader Vijaya Sai Reddy, who registered to vote for the MLC polls in Visakhapatnam, stayed away from the election. He left for Delhi as the Parliament session started, the party sources said. He even stayed away from the campaign for the YSRCP candidate Seethamraju Sudharkar too, the sources added.