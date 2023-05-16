HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Change working hours in view of heat wave conditions, Labour Department directs managements of industries

May 16, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated May 17, 2023 12:14 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department has directed the managements of industries and builders to alter the working hours for their staff in view of the heatwave conditions in the State, and to prevent health issues among them. This decision was taken by the Central and the State governments.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Joint Commissioner of Labour M. Rama Rao said that apart from changing the timings, the managements should pay ‘piece rate’ wages for the workers as per the guidelines of the government. They should also ensure adequate supply of drinking water at the workspots, make available ice packs to prevent heat stroke. Cool roof and shadow arrangements should also be made for the workers.

He directed the managements to ensure compliance of the orders.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.