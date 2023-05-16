Andhra Pradesh: Change work hours in view of heat wave conditions, Labour Department directs managements of industries

May 16, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Labour Department has directed the managements of industries and builders to alter the work hours for their staff in view of the heatwave conditions in the State, and to prevent health issues among them. This decision was taken by the Central and the State governments.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Joint Commissioner of Labour M. Rama Rao said that apart from changing the timings, the managements should pay ‘piece rate’ wages for the workers as per the guidelines of the government. They should also ensure adequate supply of drinking water at the workspots, make available ice packs to prevent heat stroke. Cool roof and shadow arrangements should also be made for the workers.

He directed the managements to ensure compliance of the orders.

