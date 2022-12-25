Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu’s mental condition seems to have deteriorated, says Deputy Speaker K. Veeerabhadra Swamy

December 25, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Deputy Speaker K. Veerabhadra Swamy has said that the recent statements of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at public meetings indicate that Mr. Naidu’s mental condition has deteriorated.

Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy recalled the statements of Mr. Naidu at public meetings during the last two days in Vizianagaram district in which the TDP president had said, “Cycle povali” (cycle (TDP symbol) should be defeated) and also said, “Cycle voddu” (We don’t want cycle). The Deputy Speaker said that the TDP cadre were wondering as to what would be the fate of the party in the next elections.

Referring to Mr. Naidu putting up for the night at TDP Polit Bureau Member P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s bungalow during his tour of Vizianagaram district, Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy recalled that Mr. Naidu had planned the coup to overthrow former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao at the same bungalow in 1995. He wondered as to what Mr. Naidu was up to now.

The Deputy Speaker alleged that the TDP cadre was demoralised after the party president, who had served for 14 years as Chief Minister, went to meet Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, whose party does not have a single seat in the Assembly.

Mr. Naidu, who had criticised the YSR Congress Party government for raising loans to implement welfare schemes, and had even gone to the extent of comparing the financial situation in Andhra Pradesh with the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, was now promising the voters that, if elected, the Telugu Desam Party would implement various schemes.

While the YSRCP was organising door-to-door campaigns as part of the ‘Gadapa-gadapaku’ programme of the party and enquiring about the implementation of the schemes, the TDP was unable to knock any door as part of its ‘Badude badudu’ programme. The flex boards of Mr. Naidu with the caption ‘Idem Karma ra babu’ looked as though it was revealing the truth to the people, he ridiculed.

Reacting to the TDP criticism on prohibition, the Deputy Speaker said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised that prohibition would be done in phases. On the contrary, Mr. Naidu had revived liquor, after total prohibition was introduced by NTR during his tenure, Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy alleged.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu used to deceive the people with false claims with the support of the TDP-friendly media. But, now with a number of ‘neutral channels’ coming up and the proliferation of social media, people could no longer be deceived.