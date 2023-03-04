Andhra Pradesh: Centre sanctioned ₹75 crore to take up development activities at Araku and Lambasingi in ASR district, says Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy

March 04, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy has said that as part of ‘Swadeshi Darshan’ scheme, the Central Government has sanctioned about ₹75 crore to take up development activities at Araku and Lambasingi in Alluri Sitharama Raju district and it has focussed on creating good amenities for domestic and foreign tourists visiting the Agency area.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that Union Government believes in ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and as part of it, Andhra Pradesh was most benefited whether it may be in the form of National Highways, educational institutions, creation of amenities in villages and welfare programmes for the people.

‘Family politics’

Mr. Kishan Reddy observed that people of Andhra Pradesh are suffering due to the family politics. Political parties should understand that development of the State and welfare of people should be the main agenda in politics, but not taking revenge on each other, he said.

The Union Minister also said that the BJP government has always extended its hand to support Andhra Pradesh. As part of Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, development works worth around ₹50 crore will be taken up at Simhachalam temple. Similar development activities will be initiated at Srisailam, Annavaram and many other temples he added.

Alluri Sitharama Raju Jayanthi celebrations were organised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the inaugural event at Bhimavaram. Similarly, concluding event will be organised at Hyderabad in which the President would attend, he said.

MLC polls

The Union Minister heaped praise on Bharatiya Janata Party MLC candidate P.V.N. Madhav saying that Mr. Madhav had not only raised voice over issues of North Andhra, but also for people of Andhra Pradesh. “I personally knew Mr. Madhav since his childhood and he has inculcated patriotism, honesty, discipline, hard working nature and social service from his father P.V. Chalapathi Rao,” he said.

Urging the citizens to vote for Madhav in the ensuing North Andhra Graduates MLC elections, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that he believes Mr. Madhav can play a good role in coordinating with the Centre to bring in projects and raise issues relating to Andhra Pradesh.

BJP national aecretary Satya Kumar said that the BJP is putting in efforts to take up development in North Andhra. He said that friendly industrial policies by the BJP government has brought enthusiasm among the investors.

BJP leaders P.V.N. Madhav, Medapati Ravindra and others were present.