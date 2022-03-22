Andhra Pradesh: Centre pursuing ‘anti-worker’ policies after winning U.P. elections, alleges CPI(M)

‘Interest rate on Employees Provident Fund reduced from 8.5% to 8.1%, the lowest in over four decades’

‘Interest rate on Employees Provident Fund reduced from 8.5% to 8.1%, the lowest in over four decades’

The Union government is pursuing its ‘anti-worker’ and ‘anti-people’ policies with renewed vigour after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections. The interest on Employees Provident Fund has been reduced from 8.5% to 8.1% as never before, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has alleged.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that this was the first time in more that four decades that the PF rate was reduced. At a time, when employees were demanding scrapping of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the existing benefits were being watered down by slashing the interest rate on PF.

Similarly, the YSR Congress Party government which had promised to scrap CPS had not done it so far, and was now talking of technical problems in its implementation and on preparation of a roadmap by March-end, he said.

Pegasus software

The Ukraine war has led to the price of crude going up in the international market and the day may not be far off when it could be sold in the black-market. The economy might be badly hit. On the spat between the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the statements by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had procured the Pegasus software, adding fuel to the fire, he said that the Centre should open its mouth on the issue.

He said that the CPI(M) was prepared to align with any political party to bring down the BJP from power. On the issue of a political alternative, he opined it was too early and it could be decided before the elections.

‘Support strike on March 28, 29’

Mr. Srinivasa Rao called upon all sections of people and all political parties to join the all India general strike to be observed on March 28 and 29 against the dictatorial attitude of the BJP government.

He announced support of the party to the ‘Visakha Bandh’ call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to observe a bandh on March 28 to oppose the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP). He also appealed to all political parties to support the general strike, which was being organised against the injustice being done by the Centre to the people with its lopsided policies.

Party State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao, district secretary K. Lokanadham and city secretary M. Jaggu Naidu were present.