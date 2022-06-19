Andhra Pradesh: Centre has done injustice to North Andhra, alleges FDNA

‘Not a single promise made to the region in A.P. Reorganisation Act was fully implemented’

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has done injustice to North Andhra by the failing to fulfil the promises made to the region under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma alleged that the Centre has done injustice to region by failing to fully implement at least one of the many assurances given to the region under the AP Reorganisation Act.

Special package

The special package promised to North Andhra could have helped in the completion of the pending irrigation projects in the region, had the funds been released as promised. The BJP leaders were passing time with mere statements, instead of initiating measures for the operationalisation of the railway zone. The Vizag Metro project has not made any headway, Mr. Aja Sarma said.

The construction of the Petroleum University has not been started and land for the Tribal University was yet to be acquired. The Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) was still functioning from temporary buildings. While failing to initiate these projects, the Centre was keen on setting up the nuclear power plant, which was rejected by the rest of the world, at Kovvada in Srikakulam district, he alleged.

Sale of steel plant

The decision of the Centre to go for ‘strategic sale’ of Visakhapatnam Stee Plant, the jewel in the crown of North Andhra, reflects the attitude of the Union government towards the region, he alleged. Mr. Sarma criticised BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav for allegedly supporting the party policies instead of working for the development of the region.

The FDNA leader criticised the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party in the State for towing the line of the BJP, instead of failing to exert pressure on the Centre to implement the promises. He found fault with Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, who had questioned the BJP in the past on implementation of assurances for aligning with the saffron party.

Mr. Sarma said that the FDNA has been creating awareness among the people on these issues for the past seven years. A ‘North Andhra development jatha’ would be organised, to sensitise the people, from June 21 to 24. The main demands include, implementation of the assurances given in the Reorganisation Act like operationalisation of the railway zone, repeal of the decision on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and allocation of captive mines to it and improvement of basic infrastructure like roads.