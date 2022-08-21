Andhra Pradesh: centenary celebrations of Rampa Rebellion to be observed on August 22

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 22, 2022 00:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centenary Celebrations of Rampa Rebellion (1922-24) will be observed at Chintapalli in ASR District on Monday. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Mundra, Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora, Ministers RK Roja and G. Amarnath and Chief Whip M. Prasada Raju will participate as guests in the programme being organised by The Kshatriya Seva Samithi (T.S. and A.P.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app