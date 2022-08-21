Andhra Pradesh: centenary celebrations of Rampa Rebellion to be observed on August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT The Centenary Celebrations of Rampa Rebellion (1922-24) will be observed at Chintapalli in ASR District on Monday. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Mundra, Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora, Ministers RK Roja and G. Amarnath and Chief Whip M. Prasada Raju will participate as guests in the programme being organised by The Kshatriya Seva Samithi (T.S. and A.P.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT