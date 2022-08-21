Andhra Pradesh: centenary celebrations of Rampa Rebellion to be observed on August 22

The Centenary Celebrations of Rampa Rebellion (1922-24) will be observed at Chintapalli in ASR District on Monday. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Mundra, Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora, Ministers RK Roja and G. Amarnath and Chief Whip M. Prasada Raju will participate as guests in the programme being organised by The Kshatriya Seva Samithi (T.S. and A.P.).