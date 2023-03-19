Andhra Pradesh: Can MLC election be considered as an indicator for the general and Assembly elections?

March 19, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has wrested the North Andhra Graduates’ MLC seat from BJP and has pushed the ruling YSR Congress Party to the second position. The final results were declared late on Friday night after going through the elimination process Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao of the TDP was declared as the winner after he crossed the magic half-way mark of 94,509.

The mood in the opposition parties, including TDP and Jana Sena Party, is euphoric and many leaders say that it is a referendum from the people of Visakhapatnam city and the people of North Andhra, which goes against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s idea of three capitals and making Visakhapatnam as the executive Capital of the State.

This apparently also sets the tone for the 2024 General and Assembly elections and probably re-confirms TDP’s hold over the constituencies in the city and in the district.

If the Assembly elections of 2014 are to be considered then TDP had won five out of the six Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam city and in 2019, despite the YSR Congress Party sweeping the polls, TDP had won four out of the six.

But the question is whether the MLC election can be considered as an indicator for the general and Assembly elections.

The total electorate considering the six constituencies of Visakhapatnam (east), West, South, North, Bheemunipatnam and Gajuwaka is around 16 lakhs and the total electorate for the North Andhra MLC poll, which consist of about six districts (after bifurcation) was around 2.8 lakh.

Keeping the number game aside, psephologists say that numbers do matter, as the electorate profile is totally different when both the elections are compared.

The electorate for the graduate constituencies are basically from the educated segment of the society, who form about 20 to 25% of the electorate in General or Assembly elections.

But it does give the indication of an anti-incumbency factor prevailing among people.

Analysing the election results, one thing that stands out is that Mr. Chiranjeevi had been on the lead across all the tables in all the eight rounds from the very beginning. He had maintained a healthy lead over his nearest rival Seethamraju Sudhakar by at least 4,000 to 5,000 votes, which is considered to be good when the total electorate size is around 2.8 lakh.

But many say that Mr. Chiranjeevi was the right choice by the TDP, as he holds a sway over the electorate, which primarily includes his graduate students. His reputation in the teaching and employees circle, had paid him dividends.

Moreover, when it did bottle down to the elimination round for second preference, sources say that a good chunk from the BJP and the PDF had voted for him, as the second preference.

Chiranjeevi polled about 82,958 votes in the first eight rounds and was short by 11,551, for the magic half-way mark figure, which he could garner from the BJP, PDF and a few other independents, in the elimination round or the second preference round.

Considering all the factors, psephologists say that anti-incumbency factor is in the play and 2024 could be the mother of all elections for Andhra Pradesh and it hinges on a number of permutations and combinations and the game of alliances between the opposition parties.