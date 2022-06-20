Andhra Pradesh: cable operator found murdered at Sabbavaram in Anakapalli district

Special Correspondent June 20, 2022 18:00 IST

Special Correspondent June 20, 2022 18:00 IST

He left home at around 8 p.m. on Sunday and did not return, say police

He left home at around 8 p.m. on Sunday and did not return, say police

A cable television operator was reportedly found murdered in the early hours of Monday under Subbavaram police station limits in Anakapalli district. The deceased was identified as Swayamvarapu Simhachalam, aged around 36 years and a resident of Sabbavaram. According to the officials of Sabbavaram police station, the deceased had left home at around 8 p.m. on Sunday and did not return. His wife and family members tried to call him, but there was no response. In the morning, the wife of the deceased and family members had lodged a missing complaint with the police. Later, the police came to know about a body lying in a field, beside the National Highway. Later, it was identified that of Simhachalam, said the Sub-Inspector of Sabbavaram Police Station. According to the police, the body had head injuries and the neck was also slashed. The body was sent for post-mortem and investigation is on.



Our code of editorial values