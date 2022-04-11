Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet reshuffle will only create trouble in YSR Congress, says BJP MLC

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav. File. | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

‘The exercise will not benefit the State’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to reshuffle the Cabinet will only create new troubles in his party, but would not benefit the State. He said that already the chants of ‘CM Down Down’ are reverberating at various places.

Addressing a press conference at BJP office here on Monday, Mr. Madhav alleged that Ministers in the State have no work to do as the State was divided into three regions and each region is being manned by three senior leaders. It is a fact that even tenders and promotions of the staff in various departments are being done without the involvement of the Minister concerned, he said.. The YSRCP MLAs, Ministers and leaders are expressing displeasure over such suppression, he alleged.

Mr. Madhav questioned whether former Deputy Chief Ministers Pushpa Sreevani and Dharmana Krishna Das can tell what they have done to their district or at least to their constituencies in the past two-and-half years.

“The government claims that BC leaders were being given priority. Priority does not mean giving a portfolio. Did the BC leaders allow to work on their own?” he questioned.

Irrigation projects

He said that a number of irrigation projects in north Andhra were not completed as they were neglected by the previous governments. He said that the government should complete Vamsadhara Phase II works at the earliest. He also said that contractors working for many projects have not received arrears.