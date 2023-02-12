Andhra Pradesh: Brandix organises 100th eye camp in Anakapalli district

February 12, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Brandix Bharat Trust (BBT) organised its 100th eye camp at its CSR camp office at Atchuthapuram in Anakapalli district on Sunday. Around 38,000 people have so far benefited from the camps conducted in and around Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC), according to a press release. In partnership with Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Visakhapatnam, and Srikiran Institute of Ophthalmology, Kakinada, the camps were held, and 25,000 spectacles were provided to patients and 3,600 odd people underwent eye surgeries.

The camps are being held on every 2nd and 4th Sunday since 2017, the release added.