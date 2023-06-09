Andhra Pradesh: Boy aged 18 months kidnapped at Visakhapatnam railway station; GRP deploys four teams to trace him

June 09, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Unidentified couple had allegedly kidnapped a boy aged 18 months from the Visakhapatnam railway station on June 8 (Thursday) when he and his mother were asleep at the station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said here on June 9 (Friday).

A woman named K. Bhavani from Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana had left her home along with her son Vijay Kumar following a dispute with her husband. She had boarded a train at the Secunderabad railway station and reached Rajamahendravaram. From there, she took another train to reach Samarlakota, and then boarded another train to reach Visakhapatnam on June 7 evening.

The following day, a couple had approached Ms. Bhavani, spoke to her for sometime and offered her tea and biscuits. Later, Ms. Bhavani fell asleep. When she woke up, Ms. Bhavani found that her son was missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

After searching for him, Ms. Bhavani had approached the GRP for help. Though the GRP police swung into action immediately, there was no trace of the boy so far.

“We have deployed four special teams as part of the search operation. As per the complainant received from Ms. Bhavani, the couple interacted with her in Hindi,” GRP Inspector G. Koteswara Rao told The Hindu.

“We are checking the CCTV footages at various places, including the RTC complex. The special teams are searching for the couple at various locations, including Odisha. We have alerted the Station House Officers of various police stations,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.