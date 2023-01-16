Andhra Pradesh: Bouddha Mela organised at Bojjannakonda in Anakapalli district

January 16, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A ‘panchaseela santhi yatra’ (peace rally) and ‘deeksha by foreign Buddhist Bikshus’ marked the ‘Bouddha Mela’, organised jointly by Visakha Bouddha Sanghala Samakhya and Siddhartha Social Services, at Bojjannakonda in Anakapalli district, about 45 km from here, on Monday.

The Buddhist Bikshus and followers of Buddhism, carrying Buddhist flags, went in a rally from the foothill to the hill top. ,The Bikshus and preachers lit candles at the ‘Buddha stupa’ on the hills and offered special prayers after decorating the stupa with lotus flowers.

Later, the Bikshus Venerable Ayupala Mahatero from Myanmar (Burma) and Ven. Bantheji (Arunachal Pradesh) spoke about the historical importance of ‘Bojjannakonda’ and the need to protect the heritage site. They also impressed on the gathering on the need to follow the path shown by the Buddha.

Visakha Bouddha Sanghala Samakhya president Maturi Srinivas and organising secretary Balla Nagabushanam spoke.