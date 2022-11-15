Andhra Pradesh: Botcha getting frustrated over Jana Sena Party’s growing popularity, says Kona Tata Rao

November 15, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao has alleged that Minister Botcha Satyanarayana is making baseless allegations against JSP president Pawan Kalyan, after seeing the overwhelming response from the people that the JSP chief is receiving in Vizianagaram district.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Tata Rao said that when Mr. Satyanarayana was the Pradesh Congress Committee president, in the past, he had described the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as a ‘jail party’ and a ‘party born out of corruption’, but now after getting a berth in the Cabinet, the YSRCP has become a noble party for him.

He said that the Minister’s statements describing JSP as a ‘celebrity party’ and not a ‘political party’ indicated the frustration of the Minister over the growing popularity of the JSP. He alleged that the ‘Jagananna Illu’ scheme has turned out to be a money spinner for the YSRCP.

Referring to the statements of Mr. Satyanarayana that ₹36,000 crore was spent on leveling of land and construction of drains in 11,000 Jagananna Colonies, Mr. Tata Rao said that the party stands by the allegations of Mr. Pawan Kalyan that ₹10,000 crore was siphoned off by YSRCP leaders in the scheme and was ready to produce the evidence of corruption.

He recalled that the Chief Minister had promised to construct 30 lakh houses for the poor in the State in five years. YSRCP Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had announced at a media conference recently that 1.52 lakh houses have been constructed, so far. He wondered how the remaining 28.50 lakh houses would be constructed in the next two years.

JSP North Constituency in-charge Pasupuleti Usha Kiran, Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav and Chodavaram in-charge P.V.S.N. Raju were among those who participated in the press conference.

‘Land scams’

At a separate media conference on Monday, Mr. Peethala Murthy Yadav demanded that Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath come out with a statement on the alleged Rushikonda and Daspalla land scams. He criticised the silence of the Minister on the issue. He deplored the arrest of Opposition leaders, who were going to Rushikonda.