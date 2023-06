June 13, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - PADERU

The body of a man aged between 30 and 35 years was found in a canal at Annavaram panchayat in Chintapalli mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Sunday. Police said that this could be a case of murder as there were severe injury marks on the body. Chintapalli police have registered a case.

