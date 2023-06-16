HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

Andhra Pradesh: Bodies of ‘lovers’ found on railway track near S. Kota

June 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bodies of a couple, suspected to be lovers, were found on the railway track near S. Kota under Vizianagaram police station limits on Friday. The Government Railway Police suspect that they might have committed suicide by jumping before a running train to end their lives.

The deceased were identified as N. Chandranna (32) and S. Swathi (18), both hailing from Ananthagiri mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Inspector of GRP Vizianagarm, Ravi Varma, said that in their preliminary investigation, they have found that Chandranna and Swathi loved each other and there was some issue over their marriage proposal when it was brought before their parents.

“We have received information about the bodies lying on tracks at around 8 a.m., and we rushed to the spot,” he said.

The bodies were sent to the government hospital in Vizianagaram. The GRP has also informed about the issue to the families of the deceased.

A case was registered.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

Comments

