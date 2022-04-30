Andhra Pradesh: BJYM seeks probe into ‘leak’ of SSC question papers

‘Take stringent action against those involved in it’

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State president K. Surendra Mohan has demanded a probe into the alleged leakage of the SSC question papers and stringent action against those involved in it. He also sought cancellation of the recognition of the corporate colleges, which allegedly encouraged these kinds of malpractices.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Mr. Mohan said that examinations were a yardstick to measure the knowledge of students. As many as six lakh students were taking the 10 th class examinations in the State this year. He alleged that the question papers of all the three examinations, held so far, this year have leaked. In the past, even when a single question was leaked, the examination used to be cancelled. A probe used to be held and the guilty punished. But, now there was no such action. he alleged.

Late entry

He alleged that the questions were being leaked within 10 minutes after commencement of the examination. The rule of disallowing students coming late for the examination has also been removed and now students were being allowed even when they come 30 minutes late. He alleged that there was some link between the leakage of questions within 10 minutes and allowing students to sit for the examination, even if they came 30 minutes late.

‘Education mafia’

The BJYM leader alleged that the Education Minister has no clarity on the leakage of question papers and so were the officials. It was the hardworking students, whose future was at stake. Alleging that some corporate colleges have developed into an ‘education mafia’, he demanded cancellation of their recognition. He also alleged that the education mafia was driving the students to suicide.

Mr. Mohan wondered as to what happened to the Neeraja Commission Report, which was appointed during the previous government for revamping of the Intermediate Board. He alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had forgotten its election promise to students, and was falling into the trap of the ‘education mafia’.

He demanded revamping of the education system and added that the BJYM would launch a State-level agitation for it.