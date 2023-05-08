ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh BJP vice president gets show-cause notice for his alleged comments on alliances

May 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Vishnu Kumar Raju reportedly made the statement while interacting with the Prime Minister during the latter’s visit to Visakhapatnam before the 2019 general elections

The Hindu Bureau

P. Vishnu Kumar Raju

Bharatiya Janata Party State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju is said to have been served a show-cause notice by the State party for reportedly commenting in an interview to a TV channel that he had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the BJP would not win even a single seat in Andhra Pradesh, if it went alone in the general elections, and on the need for the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena Party to unite for success.

It is learnt that Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju had made the statement while interacting with the Prime Minister during the latter’s visit to Visakhapatnam city before the 2019 general elections. The TV channel, which interviewed Mr. Raju recently for a popular show, reportedly made a promo using the statement to draw the curiosity of the viewers.

The promo went viral on social media. The Andhra Pradesh BJP leadership must have thought that Mr. Raju had made the statement on alliances during the recent interview and issued the show- cause notice

Supporters of Mr. Raju, however, felt that there was nothing wrong in his comments.

When contacted by The Hindu on Monday, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju declined to comment on the issue.

