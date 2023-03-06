Andhra Pradesh: BJP tries to retain the MLC seat in North Andhra region, says GVL

March 06, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that his party leaders would make every possible effort to retain the MLC seat of North Andhra Graduates Constituency with the victory of their candidate P.V.N. Madhav again in the ensuing MLC polls on March 13.

Interacting with reporters at the party office in the Lawson’s Bay Colony here on Monday, Mr. Rao said that the party does not have any MLA seats in the State, so at least they would try to secure an MLC seat to make the people’s voice heard in the council meetings.

“Mr. Madhav is the right candidate for the MLC post in this region. Irrespective of his position, he always responds well to people,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Victory in Nagaland

Meanwhile, Mr. Narasimha Rao spoke about the BJP’s thunderous victory in the northeastern States. He said that even after Rahul Gandhi’s Jodo Yatra, Nagaland, which is dominated by Christians, had favoured the BJP, and the people of the country have indicated that they are with the BJP and wanted to see Mr. Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, Mr. Narasimha Rao added.

Former MLA P. Vishnukumar Raju and BJP Visakhapatnam city president Ravindra Medapati participated.