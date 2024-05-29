Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson demands SIT probe into alleged land scams involving YSRCP leaders

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has demanded appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and stringent punishment of the guilty in the alleged land scams that were committed during the last five years in Andhra Pradesh at the behest of YSRCP leaders.

The land grabbing was done in the name of acquisition for projects, with the support of YSRCP leaders, and coercion of ‘D’ patta land owners and grabbing their land at low prices and through illegal development agreements, he alleged.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Dinakar said that the new government should order a probe into the land scams and initiate action against the culprits. He alleged that plans were prepared to grab 4 lakh acres of land, in the name of wind and solar power projects, across the State. Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (SSEL) and Indosol Solar Private Limited (ISPL) companies were handed over lands on a platter by the YSRCP government, Mr. Dinakar alleged.

Alleging that Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had a quid pro quo agreement with Vishveswara Reddy of SSEL, Mr. Dinakar claimed Mr. Vishveswara Reddy had given thousands of crores of rupees to the YSRCP candidates during the general elections. He recalled that the project given to Axis Energy Infrastructure Private Limited, for setting up of a 79,490 mw power project, was cancelled by the ERC due to its illegitimate acts.

Axis Energy has started to acquire thousands of acres of lands in Rayalaseema in complete violation of the conditions related to solar, wind and hybrid power projects. He also alleged that lakhs of acres of land was grabbed in the name of establishing a solar panel manufacturing plant by Indosol company. The handing over of the projects to the two companies, which had no prior experience in the field, was giving rise to several suspicions, the BJP spokesperson said.

Mr. Dinakar alleged that a pumped storage project in Kurnool district was allotted to Green company belonging to Chalamalasetty Sunil, who is the YSRCP MP candidate from Kakinada.

He said that after the NDA government, which comes to power in the State after June 4, should appoint a Special Task Force to probe the land scams committed by the above-mentioned companies.

He sought a probe into the allegations of land grabbing by mafia in Visakhapatnam and North Andhra and the alleged involvement of YSRCP leaders in it.

