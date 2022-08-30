Andhra Pradesh: BJP preparing vision document Vizag-2030 for holistic development of Visakhapatnam, says GVL

‘It will focus on all aspects such as environment, industrial development, logistics, pollution, tourism and infrastructure’

‘It will focus on all aspects such as environment, industrial development, logistics, pollution, tourism and infrastructure’

The city of Visakhapatnam has all the trappings to become one of the top cities in the country and in the world. And keeping that in mind we are preparing a vision document Vizag-2030, for holistic development, said Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said, “If required we will seek the help of IIM-Visakhapatnam for preparing the vision document.”

The document will focus on all aspects such as environment, industrial development, logistics, pollution, tourism and infrastructure, he said

“The city has also got good potential to become a defence equipment manufacturing hub and can become a software powerhouse. No political party can claim that it has developed this city, as the city has grown by itself with the influx of a large number of government institutions and participation of the people. We intend to take it further, as this city has a cosmopolitan flavour,” he said.

Farmer suicides

Criticising the government for failing to contain the farmer suicides, he said that as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports, Andhra Pradesh is in the third position when it comes to farmer suicides. “But the irony is, despite this, the State government claims to be a farmer-friendly government. As per the latest NCRB report, 1,065 farmers have committed suicide in 2021,” he claimed.

E-Shram portal

The registration under e-Shram portal began about a year ago, and the response from Andhra Pradesh is very poor. While all the States have clocked around 70 to 80%, Andhra Pradesh is still lingering around 50%.

“This portal is open to all daily wage earners, people working in the unorganised sectors, farmers and construction workers. To speed up the registration, BJP party workers will be going to each colony to create awareness and get them registered. To begin with we are starting with the Peda Jalaripeta from Tuesday,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

District development funds

Referring to a question on the district development funds, he said that all the four earmarked backward districts in Rayalaseema region and three in North Andhra were allotted ₹50 crore for the five years. “The assurance was given for ₹50 crore for six years and the Union government has given the money for the first five years. But what happened to that money and on what it was spent by the State Government, is not known. It is the duty of the State government to come out with a White Paper on it,” he said.

Mr. Narasimha also blamed the State government for not settling the issues with neighbouring Telangana. “For everything you cannot depend on the Union Government. It is a matter between two States and Mr. Jagan can talk to Mr. K Chandrasekhar Rao and settle the issues,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.