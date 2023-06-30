HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: BJP MP seeks magisterial inquiry into fire accident at pharma company in Anakapalli district

‘Andhra Pradesh government should conduct a safety audit on all industries in SEZs and take corrective measures immediately’

June 30, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao demanded a magisterial inquiry into fire accident in the Sahithi Pharma Private Limited at Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Atchutapuram, and legal action against those responsible persons

Mr. Narasimha Rao has expressed shock and grief over the fire accident at the Pharma Company at Atchuthapuram in Anakapalle district. The State government should take immediate steps to provide adequate treatment to the injured. The families of the deceased should be paid a compensation of ₹1 crore each, he demanded.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that State government should conduct a safety audit on all industries in SEZs and take corrective measures immediately.

