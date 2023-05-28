Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader Somu Veerraju lashes out at Opposition leaders for boycotting inauguration of Parliament building

May 28, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju has described the inauguration of the new Parliament building in Delhi as a historic event for the people of the nation. While the citizens are feeling proud, the Opposition parties are behaving in an irresponsible manner, he alleged.

The BJP State president participated as the chief guest at the OBC Morcha State executive meeting and in the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme, which was telecast on a big screen at Rajasthani Sanskritic Mandal building here on Sunday.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Veerraju alleged that BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress and Communist leaders were exhibiting ‘pseudo mentality’ as they were looking down upon BCs, in the name of opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He questioned the wisdom of the Opposition leaders for opposing the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who belongs to the BC community.

He described the Opposition leaders, who were against the inauguration of the new Parliament by Mr. Narendra Modi, as ‘anti BC’. He wondered whether KCR had got the new Assembly building, in Hyderabad, inaugurated by the Governor.

The BJP State president alleged that the Opposition had come in the way of the unanimous election of an ST woman, whose name was proposed for the post of President of India. They had made several comments on her, and now the Opposition parties have turned their ire on BCs with their comments on Mr. Modi. He alleged that the Communist parties were toeing the line of China and Russia.

He said that the reference to NTR, and his greatness, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, was a matter of pride for all Telugu people, and said it was a reflection of the character of Mr. Modi.