Andhra Pradesh: BJP has no role in Konaseema arson, says Somu Veerraju

‘The YSRCP is trying to play caste and religion cards for votes’

the BJP is not averse to renaming Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, says Somu Veerraju.

‘The YSRCP is trying to play caste and religion cards for votes’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no role in the arson that took place at Amalapuram over the renaming of Konaseema district on Tuesday, party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has said.

“We believe in the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. We respect him. There is no role of the BJP in the incident,” Mr. Veerraju told the media on Wednesday.

It is the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre which transformed five places associated with the life of Dr. Ambedkar, including his birth place at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, as tourist destinations. The BJP can also be credited for setting up of the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, he said.

“Our party is not averse to changing the name of Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. However, we are not happy with the way the State government is trying to play the caste and religion card for votes,” said Mr. Veerraju.

He said that churches were being built by the government and pastors being given salaries from the exchequer, while temples were being attacked and desecrated.

“If Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has so must respect for Dr. Ambedkar, what stops him to complete the 125-feet statue of Dr. Ambedkar, for which the works were started by the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he asks.

Referring to irrigation projects in the State, Mr. Veerraju alleged that the State government had failed to complete the many irrigation projects. “Many projects such as Vamsadhara, Handri Neeva and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi can be completed by spending a few crores of rupees, but it can benefit lakhs of farmers. However, government is harping only on Polavaram project,” he said.

Mr. Veerraju also alleged that the civil supplies officials were in collusion with rice millers and that the poor were being deprived of quality rice, despite the Centre paying the subsidy.