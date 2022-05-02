Andhra Pradesh becoming focal point for ganja supply in South India, alleges TDP

‘Intermediate and degree students are getting addicted to drugs’

‘Intermediate and degree students are getting addicted to drugs’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State general secretary Md. Nazeer has alleged that the State is becoming the focal point for supply of ganja to five States in South India.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he alleged that a police officer while interacting with the students of a college in Bapatla, had said this. Mr. Nazeer also alleged that an IPS officer has said that Visakhapatnam district was first in ganja trade, followed by East Godavari and Guntur districts. Cultivation of ganja was going on unchecked in the 11 mandals in the Agency area of Alluri Sitharamaraju district.

He expressed anguish that Intermediate and degree students were getting addicted to drugs. Referring to the seizure of 270 Fortwin injections by the police in Visakhapatnam, he said that while the police were doing their duty sincerely, the cases of ganja and illicit drug trade were going up and alleged that it was due to the support of YSR Congress Party leaders.

The State government has failed to stop the Centre from going ahead with its decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and now ports were also being handed over to the Adani Group, he alleged.