Andhra Pradesh: Bandh against move to include other communities in ST list evokes good response in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

March 31, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The bandh organised by various tribal organisations and student unions condemning the State Government’s proposal to include Boyas and Valmikis in ST list evoked good response in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday.

A large number of tribals and members of tribal organisations staged protests right from the early morning. RTC buses were confined to bus depots, while almost all the shops were closed voluntarily.

The entry and exit points of Paderu were closed by the protesters who had arranged wooden logs and vehicles on roads. In view of the bandh, huge police force was deployed at various places including Paderu, Araku valley and a few other areas.

Members of Girijana Sangham took out a massive rally with the support of tribals from Paderu raising slogans against the government.

APGS member P. Appalanarasayya said that if government intends to include Boyas and Valmikis who are from B.C-A to ST, then the S.Ts would be affected in employment and other sectors. There will be no political future for the STs. He said that it is unfortunate that tribal MLAs were not opposing the government’s resolution so far.

The tribal leaders stated that there are a number of issues pertaining to tribal religions, right from G.O No 3 reservations, hydro project and a few others, but the government is least bothered about them.

As part of protests, some of the tribal organisations tried to stop vehicle of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer while he was coming to the office. However, police intervened and pacified the protesters.

