Andhra Pradesh: Auto driver dies in accident at Yelamanchali

January 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

An autorickshaw driver D. Mohan Rao (30) died after allegedly being hit by a car near Regupalem area under Yelamanchali (Rural) police station limits on Saturday. Srinivas hailed from Rambilli mandal. Yelamanchali (Rural) police have registered a case. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.