January 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

An autorickshaw driver D. Mohan Rao (30) died after allegedly being hit by a car near Regupalem area under Yelamanchali (Rural) police station limits on Saturday. Srinivas hailed from Rambilli mandal. Yelamanchali (Rural) police have registered a case.