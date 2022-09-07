Andhra Pradesh: AU gets ₹5 crore for advanced food testing lab

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 07, 2022 20:12 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society has sanctioned ₹5 crore for setting up an advanced ‘Food Testing Laboratory’ on the Andhra University campus.

A.P. Food Processing Society Chief Executive Officer L. Sridhar Reddy handed over the sanction orders to AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Wednesday.

Mr. Prasad Reddy briefed Mr. Sridhar Reddy about the PG courses being offered in food sciences by the university. He said that the AU was introducing B. Tech and integrated courses in food sciences from this academic year.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that ₹5 crore was sanctioned for setting up an advanced food testing laboratory in the first phase and that more funds would be released later.

AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and others were present on the occasion.

