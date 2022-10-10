Andhra Pradesh: Atchannaidu seems to be not interested in development of North Andhra, alleges IT Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath has alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu appears to be the only political leader who is against the development of his native region.

Taking exception to Mr. Atchannaidu’s statement that ‘Amaravati should be the only capital’, Mr. Amarnath questioned his motive and intent.

“Every political leader aspires to develop his or her region and honour the aspirations and sentiments of people there. But Mr. Atchannaidu is against the idea of three capitals and does not want this region to develop. If Visakhapatnam is made the Executive capital, then the North Andhra will develop. But the TDP leader seems to be against this idea,” he said.

The proposed ‘Visakha Garjana’ on October 15, is being organised to show the strength of the people of this region and to shut the mouths of the people who are against the idea of three capitals, said Mr. Amarnath.

Taking a dig at Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, he said that the actor-turned politician should realise that his acting career started from this city, when he trained under a teacher here. “Speaking against Visakhapatnam being made the Executive capital indicates that he is against this city, as he did not win the elections from here in 2019,” the IT Minister said.

Three capitals Bill

Answering a query on the introduction of the three capitals Bill, the Minister said that it will be introduced at the appropriate time.

On BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao’s comment that the State government has done nothing for the Visakha- Chennai Industrial Corridor, he said that the government has already acquired about 6,500 acres of the proposed 6,800 acres in the Nakapalli-Rambilli region.