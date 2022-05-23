Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker discusses railway issues with Divisional Railway Manager

Seetharam seeks stoppage of eight pairs of trains in Srikakulam

Assembly Speaker T. Seetharam inspecting the stainless steel bridge, under construction, along with DRM Anup Satpathy, in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy met Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly T. Seetharam in Srikakulam on Monday and discussed various issues like station development and Foot Over Bridges and Limited Height Subways with him.

Mr. Seetharam sought stoppages of eight pairs of long distance super fast trains. He also spoke on water logging at Limited Height Subway at Srikakulam Road, Road Over Bridge between Urlam-Srikakulam Road, Foot Over Bridge and various amenities. The DRM clarified that the proposals for stoppages of trains have been sent to Railway Board through the headquarters.

He also clarified that arrangements have been made to clear water by providing pump sets with sump. The Foot Over Bridge was almost completed and would soon be ready for public usage and regarding construction of Road Over Bridge, the DRM said that the construction cost of ₹42 crore has be borne jointly by the Railways and State government. The issue was already been communicated to the local administration.

Later, the Speaker and DRM conducted inspection of the Limited Height Subway at the station where the water logging problem existed. The inspection was witnessed by engineers from railways and State government to sort out issues. Later Mr. Seetharam inspected the Stainless Steel Bridge under construction at the station.

Addressing the media, the Speaker appreciated the efforts of the railways and Waltair Division officials in developing the Srikakulam Road Railway station.

Before the meeting, the DRM carried out rear window inspection between Visakhapatnam- Srikakulam Road section. He examined the curves, gradients, bottlenecks and bridges over the section to ensure track safety. Later, Mr. Satpathy inspected the Limited Height Subway at Pundi station limits.

The DRM was accompanied by ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) Pradeep Yadav, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Sambid Mohapatra, Senior Division Engineer ( East) Rajiv Kumar and other officers from the Division.