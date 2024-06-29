Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu gets a rousing reception in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu was accorded a rousing reception on his first visit to Visakhapatnam after taking charge on Saturday. TDP leaders, MLAs, a large number of supporters and the cadre welcomed him at the Visakhapatnam airport by raising slogans hailing him.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that at the age of 25 years, he had joined the TDP with the blessings of the founder of the party and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao. In his 42-year-old political career, both NTR and N Chandrababu Naidu had given him a number of opportunities. “Now, the TDP high command had given me respect by appointing as Assembly Speaker,” he said, adding that he would strive to fulfil the role in an efficient manner.

Visakhapatnam District Collector (in-charge) Mayur Ashok, Anakapalli District Collector P. Ravi Subhash, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioiner A. Ravi Shankar and Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna and others received him.

After spending some time with the supporters in the city, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu had gone to Anakapalli district. A grand felicitation ceremony was held at his Assembly constituency Narsipatnam.

