GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu gets a rousing reception in Visakhapatnam

I will discharge my duties in an efficient manner, he says

Published - June 29, 2024 08:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu was accorded a rousing reception on his first visit to Visakhapatnam after taking charge on Saturday. TDP leaders, MLAs, a large number of supporters and the cadre welcomed him at the Visakhapatnam airport by raising slogans hailing him.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that at the age of 25 years, he had joined the TDP with the blessings of the founder of the party and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao. In his 42-year-old political career, both NTR and N Chandrababu Naidu had given him a number of opportunities. “Now, the TDP high command had given me respect by appointing as Assembly Speaker,” he said, adding that he would strive to fulfil the role in an efficient manner.

Visakhapatnam District Collector (in-charge) Mayur Ashok, Anakapalli District Collector P. Ravi Subhash, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioiner A. Ravi Shankar and Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna and others received him.

After spending some time with the supporters in the city, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu had gone to Anakapalli district. A grand felicitation ceremony was held at his Assembly constituency Narsipatnam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.