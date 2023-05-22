Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker and others condole the death of actor Sarath Babu

May 22, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Film actor Sarath Babu (born Satyam Babu Dixithulu), 71, who hailed from North Andhra region, died of sepsis and multiple organ failure at a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

Vizag Film Society (VFS) Founder Secretary Narava Prakasa Rao described the death of Sarath Babu as a great loss to the film industry. He was one of the actors who brought fame to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada film world.

“He was born on July 31, 1951 at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district. In April, he was reportedly admitted to the hospital for treatment,” Mr. Prakasa Rao said.

Many from the film industry expressed their condolences on social media. It is reported that Sarath Babu’s body will be shifted to Chennai by the family members. Andhra Pradesh State Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram, who also hails from Amadalavalasa, said that they were proud of Sarath Babu as locals, and termed the death as a great loss.

According to Mr. Prakasa Rao, the actor has acted in more than 200 films including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and some Malayalam and Hindi films. He had entered the film industry in 1973 through a Telugu film and later became popular through the Tamil film Nijal Nizhmagiradu (1978), directed by K Balachander. He received eight State Nandi Awards.

Reminiscing her memories with Sarath Babu, Ms. Koduru Sumana, author of titled ‘Samavedamlo Samajika Spruha’ written on the biography of legendary director K. Viswanadh, said that Sarath Babu had released her book at a function held in Chennai in July last year.