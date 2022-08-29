Andhra Pradesh: ASI being questioned for misbehaviour at Kothakota police station in Anakapalli district

ADVERTISEMENT

An Assistant Sub-Inspector, who was deputed at Kothakota police station, is being questioned for his misbehaviour by senior police officials.

ASI B. Appa Rao, who is working in Ravikamatam police station, was deputed for a day to Kothakota police station on Sunday due to shortage of staff.

The ASI reportedly came drunk to the police station with a woman and was allegedly misbehaving with her in a room. The head constable present at the police station objected to it and reportedly had an altercation with the ASI.

When Appa Rao did not heed the head constable advice, he lodged a complaint with Circle Inspector of Kothakota Ilyas Mohammed.

The CI immediately rushed to the police station and reprimanded the ASI for his behaviour. Meanwhile, local people and media persons reached the spot and shot a video and had made it viral. It is learnt that Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli, S. Gowtami, has asked Mr. Ilyas and DSP Sunil Kumar, to make an inquiry and submit a report. Action will be initiated against the ASI, based on the report.