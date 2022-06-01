Andhra Pradesh: Asani moving in southwesterly direction after landfall is rare phenomenon, says ex-IMD Director

A similar phenomenon occurred near Sriharikota 38 years ago

The movement of a low pressure system in a southwesterly direction after landfall is a rare phenomenon. This was observed in the case of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’, which crossed south Andhra coast as a deep depression, close to Machilipatnam, on May 11.

P.V. Rama Rao, retired Director of the IMD, analysed the Asani cyclone based on IMD data. Interestingly, he had also analysed a similar system, which had occurred 38 years ago, as an official of the IMD at that time.

In the present case, the system in its depression and low pressure stages moved, after landfall near Machilipatnam, in a southwesterly direction over the coastal areas of Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts on May 11 and 12, 2022.

A similar case of southwesterly movement after landfall had occurred in 1984. A severe cyclonic storm with a core of hurricane winds had crossed the south Andhra coast just north of Sriharikota in the afternoon of November 14, 1984.

After crossing the coast, the system slowly moved in a southwesterly direction and rapidly weakened into a cyclonic storm by the evening of November 14 and into a depression by the morning of November 15 and fizzled out thereafter.

The extremely heavy and highest rainfall of 256.4 mm was recorded at Kandukur in Prakasam district in 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on May 12, 2022.

However, after crossing the coast over land, the maximum wind of moderate intensity of 39 kmph from southeasterly direction was experienced at Machilipatnam and 37 kmph at Bapatla. The damages, which occurred due to winds, in association with storm, over land was minimal.

The worst affected areas due to rains were the southern coastal strip of Prakasam and northern coastal strip of Nellore districts, where 20 to 30 cm of average rainfall was recorded in three days from May 11 to 13.

Brief History of storm

A low pressure area formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal (B.O.B) on May 6, 2022 and moving in a northwesterly direction, step by step it intensified into the cyclonic storm on May 8 morning and into a severe cyclonic storm. It weakened into a cyclonic storm over west central Bay of Bengal and lay close to the south Andhra coast near Machilipatnam.

Thereafter, it changed its course and moved slowly and nearly in a northerly direction and further weakened into a deep depression and crossed the coast close to Machilipatnam. Thereafter, the system moved nearly in a southwesterly direction and hovered over Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts on May 11 and 12, and became less marked by the evening of May 12.

Wind direction

When a low pressure system/cyclone approaches a station along the coast from the sea, winds will blow from northeast or east, if the centre of the system is to the south of the station. After the centre has passed inland, winds will veer and blow from east or southeast.

If the centre lies to north of the station, winds will blow from northwest or west before crossing and they will blow from southwest or south after crossing. If the centre passed directly over the station, the wind will blow from north or northeast at first, become calm or very light during the passage of the center (or eye) and blow from southwest or south afterwards, says Mr. Rama Rao.