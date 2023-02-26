ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Arrangements in full swing for Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, says District Collector

February 26, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A laser show followed by recital of ‘Maa Telugu Thalliki’ song will be organised during the inaugural of the summit, says Director of Industries

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that works for the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled to be held on March 3 and 4 at Andhra University Engineering Grounds here, are going on in full swing. He said that nodal officers have been appointed assigning them various tasks and urged the officials to coordinate among themselves for the smooth and successful conduct of the event.

Mr. Mallikarjuna conducted a review meeting to discuss the ongoing arrangements for the prestigious event along with Director of Industries G. Srijana, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanath.

Mr. Mallikarjuna asked the officials to arrange help desks at the hotels, where the investors would be accommodated. He also said that the Health Department teams, medical kits and an ambulance should be arranged at the place of their stay, AU Engineering College Grounds and at the airport. He also asked the APEPDCL authorities to provide uninterrupted power at the main venue.

Ms. Srijana gave a PowerPoint presentation on the event. She said that a laser show followed by recital of “Maa Telugu Thalliki” song would be organised during the inaugural of the Global Investors Summit. She said that special cultural programmes would be organised at MGM Park near Beach Road for the delegates.

“The officials should receive the investors at the airport and arrange vehicles to ferry them to the hotels. Exhibition stalls and media briefing hall would be arranged at the venue. Each and every person would be given entry pass at the venue,” she said.

APIIC Zonal Manager Ch. Rangayya and others were present.

